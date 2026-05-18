Firefighters rescue dog trapped between buildings in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville firefighters rescued a dog Sunday that had reportedly been trapped between two buildings for two days, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

Officials said Engine 31 responded to what initially appeared to be a routine citizen-assist call on May 17. When crews arrived, they found a dog tightly wedged between two buildings.

The Nashville Fire Department said Captain William “Joey” Wilson contacted the property owner and received permission to remove several concrete blocks from inside the building to reach the animal.

Firefighters with Engine 31 and Rescue 1 then worked together to carefully breach the wall and free the dog without injury.

Metro Animal Care and Control has since taken custody of the dog. Fire officials said they hope the animal will either be reunited with its owner or placed in a new home if the owner cannot be found.