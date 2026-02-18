First graders thank NES line workers after ice storm recovery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — First graders at King's Academy in Nashville wanted to show their appreciation for the Nashville Electric Service line workers who restored power after January's devastating ice storm.

Many of the students lost power themselves during the storm, experiencing firsthand what it was like to be cold and in the dark. Now that power has been restored, they're using the experience as a learning opportunity about kindness and gratitude.

"When the power went out, I felt really cold and it was really dark and scary," one student said.

The school organized learning experiences where students do real work to meet real needs for real people. This time, the real people were the NES line workers who worked 14-hour days in dangerous conditions to restore power across Nashville.

Ryan Smith, a journeyman lineman with Nashville Electric Service, visited the school to receive the students' thank-you gifts: a book and a video filled with messages of gratitude.

"Thank you for being brave in the cold weather," one student said in the video.

"If I could meet a lineworker, I would say thank you for helping us with the lines," another added.

"Last month has been long," Smith said. "14 hour days, every day."

"It's hard to be away from them (family) for that long," he added. "But they understand the sacrifices we have to make."

This was actually Smith's second visit to the school. Earlier this month, line workers brought the truck to show the students, sparking their interest in learning more about what line workers do.

For Smith, the recognition from the children was meaningful.

"It's incredible," he said. "It's heartwarming and it's nice to know they see what we do and they appreciate it."

