First-time homebuyer dodges bullet as townhomes lack insurance, leaving current owners at risk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A first-time homebuyer in Antioch says she narrowly avoided a potentially costly mistake when she discovered the Provincetown Community townhomes couldn't provide proof of insurance, leaving current homeowners potentially uninsured.

Shellis, who asked to be identified only by her first name due to safety concerns related to her work in the criminal justice field, was ready to close on her dream home when the deal fell apart.

"Yeah, no, I loved it. It was perfect. It met my needs," Shellis said.

She had already begun preparing for her new life as a homeowner.

"I was furniture shopping, decoration shopping, paint shopping," she said.

"And so then literally for this to fall through like the day before was heartbreaking."

The sellers had accepted her offer, and she had paid for inspections and appraisals, put down earnest money and was ready to sign. However, the property manager, Gasser, and the subdivision's homeowners association failed to produce proof of insurance even after weeks of extensions.

"The fact that it took such a delay is a big red flag because that should have been like the easiest document to produce," Shellis said.

"The lender took it a step further and investigated and actually called the insurance company and it was discovered that it wasn't an active policy."

Debra Edwards, who has helped put people in homes for 38 years and assisted Shellis with the transaction, said a master insurance policy shouldn't be missing.

"It covers the building and then you as a tenant or a homeowner a buyer, you're responsible for the walls and your personal contents on the inside," Edwards said.

Shellis now worries about friends and loved ones who live in the Provincetown community.

"Because they're in a situation where they don't have answers, where their homes possibly could be uninsured and even home buyers right now who are trying to sell or the owners right now who are trying to sell, they can't do it," she said.

Despite the frustration of starting the home shopping process over again, Shellis remains optimistic.

"When you fall off a horse you get back up and that's what we're doing," she said.

"It definitely is frustrating walking back into my house and seeing all my boxes packed up and trying to look for hygiene items, utensils, unpacking."

However, Shellis said she's grateful she discovered the insurance issue before closing.

We reached out to Gasser as well as the Provincetown HOA for comment.

If you live in the Providence Community or have experienced similar issues with property management companies not providing proof of insurance, we want to hear from you.

