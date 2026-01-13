Fisk University basketball player Andre Bell shot and killed on Interstate 65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 20-year-old Fisk University basketball player was shot and killed while driving back to campus Sunday night, cutting short the life of a student remembered for his infectious smile and dedication to helping others.

Andre Bell, a sophomore on the men's basketball team, was driving north on Interstate 65 near the I-40 interchange around 8 p.m. when someone in a dark-colored sedan pulled alongside his vehicle and opened fire, according to Metro police.

Bell was shot in the head and died from his injuries. Two friends who were in the car with him were not injured.

The three students were returning to campus after volunteering at a Fisk gymnastics meet at the fairgrounds when the shooting occurred, police said.

"I couldn't believe it. I was like, not Dre… not Andre Bell," said Michael Ashley, Bell's former teammate and team captain.

Bell's friends told police they were briefly distracted on their phones when they heard multiple gunshots. The motive for the shooting remains unclear, and investigators are searching for the shooter.

Evidence suggests the suspect's vehicle may have windshield damage from the incident.

Ashley described Bell as the quiet member of the team who was always listening and caring about his teammates.

"He was the quiet person, but everybody needs a quiet guy on their team, because then that's how you know that they're listening to you," Ashley said. "That means they mostly care about you and everything like that."

Bell played his final basketball game on January 3, scoring seven points and hitting a three-pointer that had his teammates cheering.

"He was waiting for that moment. And I wish I were there, but I was watching online, and I love watching him play," Ashley said.

Beyond basketball, Bell was known for his volunteer work in the community. Friends said he regularly participated in Bible study, fed the homeless, and helped families in need.

"We did Bible study together all the time. We will always help out. We will go feed the homeless. We help the people out in their apartments, give them food, Thanksgiving baskets, Christmas baskets," said Ashley. "And also have field days at our school, passing out snow cones and having fun games outside for everybody."

Statement from Valencia Jordan, Athletics Director: Our Fisk Athletics family is absolutely devastated by the news that one of our own has been taken from us in a senseless act of violence. Andre Bell, a scholar and beloved, integral part of our Men’s Basketball program, was headed back to campus after volunteering to help with our Fisk University gymnastics meet when this tragic incident occurred. Our hearts go out to his family at this most difficult time. We will stand with them and support them in every way possible. We are a family that learns, loves, plays, and prays together and will continue to do so. Counseling is being provided for our team of athletes who are understandably heartbroken.

Statement from Jeremiah Crutcher, Head Coach, Men’s BasketballToday, we lost a leader on and off the basketball court. Andre “Dre,” a young, bright, and gentle young man, was unfairly snatched from this world. He was a dominant force on the Fisk University Men’s Basketball team, but he was most remembered for his infectious smile, loving personality, and unique ability to always bring warmth to a room. We now have a deep absence in our program, but more importantly, we have a deep pain in our hearts. He will be truly missed. Our thoughts and unwavering prayers are with his family and the little kids in his family and in Nashville who looked up to him.

"I'm going to miss my little bro," Ashley said.

Police are asking anyone with information or dashcam video from the Interstate 65 area around 8 p.m. Sunday to contact Crime Stoppers.

