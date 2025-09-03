Forever Field Day brings childhood field day events to adults

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sometimes it feels like, somewhere along the line, we just grew out of enjoying our favorite stuff from childhood. One group is asking, 'do you have to grow too old for everything?'

"Moose! Alpaca! Moose! Moose! Alpaca! Unicorn!" a group chanted in unison at a middle Tennessee camp.

Now, these campers were in...what grade? Well, they're weren't in one. These were all rent and mortgage paying, W-2 form receiving adults.

Among them was Rob Thomas. A certified personal trainer at Lab Training Studio, Thomas came here to compete.

"Nice to meet you!" he said, meeting a new team member. "We don't lose over here. You came to the winning team just in time."

Well, how could his lose with a name like Team Shrimp Taco?

"Shrimp Taco on three. One. Two. Three. Shrimp Taco!" the team chanted.

"Man, I feel like a big kid," Thomas smiled. "Yessir. The last time I played kickball? Elementary."

A game began with the adults kicking a large rubber ball across a field.

This was called Forever Field Day, something launched by Zach Hartman.

"Bringing back all the games from when we were kids!" Hartman explained. "It's kickball, dodgeball, tug-o-war, capture the flag. [It's things from] youth camp, field days when we were kids."

Forever Field Day events are often for birthdays or corporate team building exercises. Hartman said companies have an interest in getting co-workers connected again in these years after the COVID-19 pandemic.

They adapt to all sorts of spaces, but this day was a little different.

"We're at the YMCA Camp Widjiwagan," Hartman said about the event held Saturday.

This was one of the public Forever Field Day events. Hartman changed up teams to where everyone was competing with people they'd never met.

"I don't know none of them, but we're making it work!" Thomas said.

This day was about finding new community.

Thomas was up. What would be the fate of Team Shrimp Taco?

"I can't kick!" Thomas shouted as he approached the plate. "My toe hurts. I got a corn on the mini toe."

"1-2-3-4. Run for it!" he said, suddenly snapping into action. "It's going to the parking lot!"

He rounded the bases and rolled into home.

Thomas was one of those kids who went to camp some years back. A lot's changed, but a win still feels pretty good.

Told ya. A name like Team Shrimp Taco can't lose.

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.