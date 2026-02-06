Former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada has criminal record erased after Trump pardon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two former Tennessee politicians convicted in a federal bribery scheme have had their criminal records completely erased following presidential pardons.

Former House Speaker Glen Casada and his aide Cade Cothren are now walking free with clean records after President Trump issued full pardons for both men in November. A federal judge granted a motion to wipe their convictions clean.

Casada and Cothren were convicted on federal charges tied to a bribery and kickback scheme involving state-funded constituent mailing services for House Republican Caucus members.

Following the pardons, federal prosecutors asked the court to clear their convictions. The defendants did not oppose the request, and a federal judge granted the motion.

Both men's criminal records are now completely cleared, meaning they face no legal consequences for their federal convictions.

