Former Tennessee House Speaker's chief of staff seeks to avoid prison time, fines in fraud case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A former Tennessee House Speaker's chief of staff is asking a federal judge to let him avoid prison time and thousands of dollars in fines while he appeals his fraud conviction.

Cade Cothren, who served as chief of staff to former House Speaker Glen Casada, filed two separate motions requesting to remain out of jail and to strike down his financial penalties.

Cothren was sentenced last month to two and a half years in prison, one year of probation and a $25,000 fine for his role in a state mailing scheme involving fake identities. With additional penalties, his total fines amount to $37,200.

In his motions, Cothren argues he cannot afford to pay the fines. He also requests to delay his prison sentence, claiming his appeal raises legitimate legal questions that could overturn his conviction.

The sentencing represented a compromise between what prosecutors and defense attorneys requested. Prosecutors had sought at least five years in prison for Cothren, while his attorneys asked for no prison time.

The court has not yet responded to the motions.

Want to learn more about this developing legal case? Watch our coverage and analysis of Cothren's motions to avoid prison time. Have more information about Tennessee political corruption cases? Contact Eric at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.