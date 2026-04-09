Four suspects tied to robbery crew are jailed after market holdup, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Four people are jailed after Metro Nashville police said detectives linked them to a suspected serial robbery crew following a market holdup Wednesday night.

Investigators said a suspect fired a shot into the air during a robbery on Foster Avenue before fleeing in a Nissan Rogue with cash. The vehicle was later located on Harding Place, where one suspect, Jose Luis Martinez, 54, was arrested during a traffic stop.

With help from MNPD Aviation, officers followed the Rogue as it fled. Police said the driver, Luis Martinez-Martinez, 34, and passenger Rigoberto Martinez, 32, were arrested after running from the vehicle. A handgun and stolen cash were recovered.

Detectives later found more than $15,000, a shotgun and fentanyl at an apartment tied to Martinez-Martinez. A separate search at a Keeley Drive home led to the arrest of Ruben Perez Comacho, 33, on drug charges.

MNPD Pictured left to right: Jose Luis Martinez, Luis Martinez-Martinez, Rigoberto Martinez and Ruben Perez Comacho

The three robbery suspects are each charged with aggravated robbery and held on $80,000 bond. More charges are expected.