Free Halloween costume contest gives Nashvillians chance to appear on billboard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A citywide Halloween costume contest launched Thursday in Nashville, giving residents the chance to see their photos displayed on one of Music Row's biggest screens.

The interactive contest is taking place at the Nashville Sign in Music Row at 1616 Broadway, where participants can scan a QR code to upload their costume photos.

The competition runs through November 2, with winners having their images displayed on the popular billboard.

Eric Gilbert-Williams, co-founder of The Public Bored, is organizing the crowd-sourced contest.

To enter, participants must take a selfie in their Halloween costume directly in front of the Nashville Sign.

The contest aims to give people free access to have their photos displayed on the popular sign, which typically costs money for advertising space. The competition is designed to bring the community together and provide more access to the iconic Nashville landmark.

Anyone can participate in the contest as long as they visit the Nashville Sign location in Music Row and take a selfie in costume in front of the billboard. Winners will be selected and displayed on the sign for the public to see.

The Halloween costume contest started Thursday, October 9, and will continue accepting entries until November 2.

Want to see how the Halloween costume contest works at the Nashville Sign? Watch our live coverage to learn exactly how to enter and get tips for the best costume photos.

