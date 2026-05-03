Free ‘Medical Mission at Home’ offers care May 9 at Nashville fairgrounds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A free community health event will offer medical, dental and vision care to residents on Saturday, May 9.

The “Medical Mission at Home” event will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nashville Fairgrounds, located at 625 Smith Ave. Organizers said services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis until the end of the day.

Attendees will have access to a range of free services, including medical screenings, dental care, vision care and select prescriptions. The event will also offer foot care and washing, behavioral health care, spiritual care and additional community services.

WeGo Public Transit is offering free bus rides to and from the event for patients. Riders should tell the bus operator they are attending the Medical Mission at Home event to receive the free fare.