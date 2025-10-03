Free online program helps Tennessee businesses prepare for disasters and emergencies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Businesses across Tennessee now have access to a free online program designed to help them prepare for natural disasters and other emergencies before they strike.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency recently launched the ReadyTN Business Program, a self-directed, four-week online course that teaches business owners essential emergency preparedness skills.

"What we're encouraging them to do through the ReadyTN Business Program, is to take those small steps to make that ‘what if’ a little less scary," said Kate Amaral, the non-governmental partnerships manager for the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

The program requires about an hour per week to complete and covers critical topics including proper storage of important documents, designating safe shelter areas during severe weather events, and more.

"We talk about severe weather, flooding, a lot of people don't know if they're in an earthquake zone or not," Amaral said.

The initiative can be especially impactful for small businesses, which make up the majority of Tennessee's business landscape but often lack dedicated departments to handle emergency planning.

"The majority of our businesses here in Tennessee are small businesses," Amaral said.

The course addresses practical scenarios businesses might face during emergencies.

"Think of a mom and pop restaurant, what if they're full and they're busy and they need to shelter in place," Amaral said.

Upon completion, businesses receive a certification to display and a letter they can provide to their insurance company, potentially offering additional benefits for their preparedness efforts.

The program aims to protect employees, patrons, and the economic stability of communities by ensuring businesses can recover quickly after disasters.

"When we think about all of the things that drive that economic success in a community, we want to get those folks back open," Amaral said.

Participation in the ReadyTN Business Program is completely free.

Click here for information on how to enroll in the program.

This story was reported on-air by Robb Coles and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Robb verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.