Free tax prep available in Middle Tennessee through AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, no membership needed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tax season brings not only the annual filing rush, but also those looking to take advantage of people and their money. One free resource available in Middle Tennessee can help you file accurately — at no cost.

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is one of the nation's largest free, volunteer-run tax preparation services — and you do not have to be an AARP member to use it.

The program is primarily designed for people 50 and older with low to moderate income, but coordinators say if your return is within the program's scope, they will prepare it regardless of age or income.

More than 3,600 sites operate nationwide, including about a dozen locations in the Middle Tennessee area. However, the program is now deep enough into tax season that about half of those local sites are already filling up with appointments.

To find an available spot, use the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide site locator, enter your zip code, and be willing to drive a little further if needed.

The program also offers other options to help you file, including online software with guidance.

"There are more ways that we can help you prepare your tax return. We have just a free file option where you use our software and you just do the whole thing yourself. If that's a little too intimidating, click the 'I need some help' button, and you'll be shown the process to speak with somebody who has some training and can walk you through doing your own tax returns," Coordinator Lisa Jones said.

For Jones, the program is about more than just filing paperwork.

"I hate that it happens that people are ever taken advantage of. I really wish that the world worked more like it should and that we all just looked after each other...it's very nice to be a part of an organization where that is our main focus," Jones said.

Volunteers say the work is meaningful on both sides.

"People are getting good quality tax returns done, they're accurate, they're so grateful because we don't charge anything...people are just so grateful and that doesn't hurt a volunteer's heart," Jones said.

Whether you want someone to sit down with you or prefer to file from home with a little guidance, there is a no-cost option available.

The tax deadline is April 15. Use the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide site locator to find your nearest site before appointments fill up.

Are you worried about tax scams or struggling to find affordable filing help this season? Watch the full report for everything you need to know about free tax prep resources available right here in Middle Tennessee — including how to find a site near you before spots are gone. We want to hear from you. Have a tip about tax season issues in our community? Reach out directly to Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

