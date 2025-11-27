Free Thanksgiving meals offered across Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — As Thanksgiving approaches, several Nashville organizations are stepping up to make sure everyone has a warm meal and a place to gather. From first responders to college students and families in need, below are the free meal opportunities happening across the community.

Posty’s and Jason Aldeans on Broadway: Free Meals for First Responders

On-duty, uniformed first responders can enjoy a complimentary meal at Posty’s as a thank-you for their service.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 26 – Friday, Nov. 28

Who: Police, fire, EMS on duty and in uniform

Details: Free meal upon arrival

Now Opportunities Can Exist (NOCX): Community Thanksgiving Meals

NOCX is preparing and serving 100–150 hot Thanksgiving meals for individuals and families experiencing homelessness and food insecurity.

What: Free meal and hygiene kits

When: Thursday 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Mt Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church and Southeast Nashville Public Library

Greater St. John M.B. Church: Free Thanksgiving Meal for College Students

College students unable to travel home are invited to enjoy a full Thanksgiving meal and community gathering. Pastor Nicoris N. Black said the goal is to ensure no student spends the holiday alone.

What: Free Thanksgiving Dinner

When: Thursday 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Where: 2200 26th Ave. North, Nashville, TN