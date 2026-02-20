Free WeGo rides return for Nashville SC home games, plus parking updates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Soccer Club and WeGo Public Transit have renewed their partnership for the 2026 season, offering free bus service on select routes for home matches at GEODIS Park.

Starting with the Feb. 21 home opener against the New England Revolution, fans can ride free all day on:



Route 52 Nolensville Pike

Route 77 Thompson/Wedgewood

Route 84 Murfreesboro will also serve weekend home matches from Murfreesboro and Antioch park-and-ride locations for $2 each way.

Nashville SC said additional parking and transportation changes are in place for 2026. Fans can find more details here.