Friends Life Community reopens after ice storm, bringing joy back to adults with disabilities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The lights are back on at Friends Life Community in Nashville's Green Hills neighborhood, and for adults with developmental disabilities who depend on routine, the return to in-person activities after more than a week without power feels like coming home.

Randle Webber's world had been boxed in by the ice storm that knocked out power across Middle Tennessee. For more than a week, her connection to Friends Life Community, a center for adults with developmental disabilities, was limited to a small square on a computer screen during virtual activities.

"It's tough for Randle because Randle is very, very much into her routine," said her mother, Trey Webber. "She likes things done the same way every day."

The center lost power for more than a week, and many participants didn't have power at home either. For people who rely heavily on routine, the disruption was particularly challenging.

But Tuesday afternoon brought relief when power returned to the facility. Wednesday morning marked the return to in-person activities, filled with excited greetings and familiar routines.

"We're back! We did it girl! I'm so excited," shouted Emme Teller.

The reunion highlighted just how essential the center's community is for its participants. Many have been coming to Friends Life for years, seeing the same people and following the same routines daily for nearly a decade.

"It was very hard and very, I think, challenging for a lot of our friends because change is really hard and change is very, very hard for everybody but especially these populations," Teller said.

The return to normalcy meant trading virtual connections for real hugs and in-person interactions.

"I feel like so much better now that I'm like with everybody," Teller said.

The digital bridge that kept the community connected during the power outage served its purpose, but as participants proved Wednesday morning, some connections simply can't be contained in a little box on a screen.

