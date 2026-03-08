From farming to ceramics: Tenn. women business owners celebrate International Women's Day at local market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This marks the 5th year Southern Grist Brewing Co has put on their International Women’s Day Market.

Nearly 25 women-owned businesses gathered Sunday at Southern Grist Brewing Co. in Nashville to mark International Women's Day with a special market.

The International Women's Day Market brought together local vendors despite drizzly weather, with customers turning out to show their support.

Organizers with Southern Grist said they do not charge vendors any fee to set up.

Among the participants was Megan Bennett, owner of Good Girl Gladys Farmette, a naturally grown produce business based in Madison.

"I'm certified naturally grown, which means all organic practices," Bennett said.

Bennett spent a decade as a school counselor before turning to farming and selling vegetables.

"I wanted to do something for myself that I really enjoyed, and gardening has always brought me peace. And so it just, this is actually the first market I was ever at last year," Bennett said.

The business name comes from a personal source — her dog.

"I had a pitbull named Gladys. She's on all our logos and labeling," Bennett said.

Also at the market was Sav Fournier, whose ceramics business, Gemini Dog Mom, grew from a hobby into a venture selling functional ceramic art pieces.

"I really like when people can use my art on a daily basis," Fournier said.

Fournier said the atmosphere among vendors is one of mutual support rather than competition.

"We all want to see each other succeed, even if, like, there's another ceramicist, you know, like, we offer different things. And so there's really no competition there," Fournier said.

Bennett echoed that spirit.

"There's a lot of women doing some really cool things and its nice to have a space to showcase that," Bennett said.

Shelley Parker attended the market and purchased several items from different vendors.

"There are really creative people here today that are really inspiring, and it's a nice way to celebrate women," Parker said.

Organizers said they hope to hold the market again next year.

This story was reported on-air by Robb Coles and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Coles verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.