Gas prices put pressure on summer travel, but Nashville tourism remains strong

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of the summer travel season, and this year it's kicking off with a higher price tag.

Rising gas prices are prompting families across the country to rethink vacation plans — some staying closer to home, others shortening trips altogether. In Nashville, tourism leaders are watching closely to see how the changing travel landscape might impact Music City's economy.

Even as wallets tighten, Lower Broadway still draws crowds. On Saturday, the streets were packed, standing-room-only, with music spilling from honky-tonks and visitors snapping photos.

For many families bound for Nashville, flying feels out of reach — both in price and convenience. Christine Carroll drove from Long Island with her family after learning round-trip airfare would cost nearly $2,000 for 3 tickets.

"It took us about 16 hours total," Carroll said. "For gas, I would say about $100, maybe. I filled up two times, but driving over the mountains doesn't give you great mileage."

AAA reports that 45 million Americans are traveling this Memorial Day weekend, with more than 39 million driving. Gas prices are $1.38 higher than last year, and GasBuddy predicts the national average could climb to $4.80 a gallon by Labor Day.

Airfares have risen 21 percent, driven by higher jet fuel costs, according to the Labor Department. Bruce McGregor, senior vice president of research with the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, revealed fuel concerns during a recent Metro Tourism and Convention Commission meeting.

Data showed that travel costs have surged to 33 percent — the highest level since July 2022. 41 percent of travelers are choosing closer-to-home destinations, and 36 percent are cutting back on trips altogether.

International travel is also taking a hit, with 27 percent of Americans opting instead for domestic vacations due to overseas conflicts.

Tourism leaders worry higher transportation costs could curb visitor spending once they arrive, but they also see opportunity in targeting nearby cities such as Knoxville and Memphis.

Despite economic uncertainty, Nashville hotels are still projected to see growth this year. Big summer events, including Independence Day celebrations, are expected to keep tourists coming.

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