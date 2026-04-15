Gaylord Opryland opens The Foundry Fieldhouse Sports Bar & Taproom

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Gaylord Opryland has opened its newest venue, The Foundry Fieldhouse Sports Bar & Taproom, to the public.

The opening is the first food and beverage concept unveiled as part of the resort's multi-phase transformation.

The two-level venue features indoor and seasonal outdoor seating for up to 707 guests. The space includes four bars, 14 large TVs, and a 38-foot floor-to-ceiling screen.

The sports bar features a scratch kitchen led by Executive Chef Michael Coyle, where classic comfort dishes are reimagined. Key components of the menu are made in-house or sourced from local partners.

The taproom offers 16 beers on tap, including a mix of local favorites, craft standouts, and international classics. The selection features the Foundry Fieldhouse Tennessee Lager, an exclusive recipe created in partnership with Tennessee Brew Works.

A collective of local artists produced 13 custom works for the venue, including murals, sculptural installations, and mixed-media pieces. Drawing from Nashville’s creative community and regional archives, the art references vintage sports culture through historic stadium signage, archival photography, classic athletic gear, and Tennessee landscapes.

Want to see the massive 38-foot screen and the new menu items for yourself? Watch the full video tour of The Foundry Fieldhouse Sports Bar & Taproom above! If you have a favorite local sports bar or a new spot we should check out, let me know at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.