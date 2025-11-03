Gaylord Opryland shares first look at 42nd Annual A Country Christmas tradition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A holiday tradition returns to the Gaylord Opryland this week!

The 42nd Annual A Country Christmas will kick off Friday, November 7th. Every year there's a lot of excitement for the theme of the year. Gaylord Opryland has given News Channel 5 the first look at this year's theme. With a full lineup of festive entertainment, the resort’s marquee attraction this year is ICE! featuring “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

Guests will also be able to experience a brand-new, Broadway-style cirque show, POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance, and more.

The classic story will comes to life through ice sculptures carved by 40 artisans from Harbin, China.

More than 2 million pounds of ice, including 6,200 massive ice blocks, are carved to create the nearly 20,000 square foot attraction. The attraction is kept at 9 degrees Fahrenheit by a state-of-the-art chilling system. Guests are provided with blue parkas for extra warmth.

The Broadway-style cirque show will feature a cast of 26 performers including acrobats, magicians, singers and dancers in over 100 costumes performing circus feats, spellbinding magic and Broadway theatrics with an exciting grand appearance by Santa.

It is set to start November 25th and ends December 31st.

ICE! featuring a A Charlie Brown Christmas runs from November 7th to January 3rd. Event tickets and room packages are available here.

