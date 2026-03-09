'Get here early, really early. TSA is gonna be busy': BNA's busiest spring break days are in March

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville International Airport is gearing up for one of its busiest travel periods of the year, increasing staffing and expanding parking capacity to handle a 25% rise in passenger volume compared to spring break last year.

The airport's busiest days are projected to be March 6, 7, 8, 29 and 30. While officials say passenger volumes are expected to remain at typical levels overall, travelers should still plan for busy checkpoints during peak hours.

Airport officials say travelers should arrive early and be prepared for longer lines at security.

Rita Rahman, who was visiting Nashville from the Bay Area, said the city has become a regular spring break destination for her.

"We came from San Francisco Airport. We both live in the Bay Area," Rahman said. "We were here for like two days."

Rahman said the city's live music scene is a big draw.

"The music, obviously. Yeah, live music is always great," Rahman said.

One traveler, Bryann Kelly, offered advice for getting through security more quickly.

"Get here early, really early. TSA is gonna be busy," Kelly said.

Another traveler recommended planning ahead before arriving at the airport.

"Get pre-check here. It makes a difference here, I think," Rahman said.

Airport leaders also encouraged travelers to check traffic conditions before heading to the airport and allow extra time for parking.

