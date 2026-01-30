Girl Scout cookie season launches with emergency pickup amid Middle Tennessee winter storm

Girl Scout cookie season is officially underway in Middle Tennessee, but this year's launch looks different due to the ongoing winter storm that has left thousands without power and created hazardous road conditions.

The Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee had to adjust their traditional cookie distribution process because of the severe weather. Instead of their usual large-scale pickup event near the Gaylord Opryland, where all troops typically collect their full cookie orders, the organization scaled back to a smaller emergency pickup operation.

They hosted it at the Girl Scouts Middle Tennessee headquarters near Green Hills, which was operating without power during the drive-through operation where Girl Scout troops could collect smaller portions of their full orders to get them through opening weekend.

The organization originally planned to push the entire pickup process to next weekend when weather conditions improve, but they heard from their troops that they didn't want to miss out on opening weekend. This prompted them to arrange the emergency pickup.

Danielle Barnes, Girl Scouts Middle Tennessee CEO and President, discussed the organization's decision to modify their distribution strategy during a live interview at the headquarters.

The organization has rescheduled their main pickup event to next weekend when weather conditions are expected to improve.

Despite the challenges, Girl Scouts remain committed to serving their community and delivering the cookies people eagerly anticipate each year. Cookie enthusiasts can still expect to purchase their favorite varieties from local Girl Scout troops, though the distribution timeline has been adjusted to prioritize safety during the winter storm.

Despite the challenges, Girl Scouts remain committed to serving their community and delivering the cookies people eagerly anticipate each year. Cookie enthusiasts can still expect to purchase their favorite varieties from local Girl Scout troops, though the distribution timeline has been adjusted to prioritize safety during the winter storm.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.