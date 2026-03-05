Girl Scout Troop 1373 asks Middle Tennessee community to donate cookies to those in need

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WTVF) — A first-year Girl Scout troop in the Portland and Westmoreland area is getting a crash course in cookie sales — and they need the community's help moving more than 90 boxes before the season ends on Sunday, March 8.

Troop 1373 worked more than 20 booth events this cookie season but still has about eight cases of cookies left to sell. Each case contains 12 boxes, leaving the troop with more than 90 boxes remaining.

Rather than simply asking people to buy cookies for themselves, the troop is asking supporters to pay it forward — purchasing cases to donate to nursing homes, fire departments, police stations, food banks, VFWs, teachers, nurses, and other organizations that accept donations.

Those interested in supporting Troop 1373 can reach out by email at ready2learn@comcast.net or send a Venmo payment to @Julie-Carver-5 (0018) to sponsor cookie donations to local organizations.

Have a story about community giving in Middle Tennessee? Reach out to Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com

