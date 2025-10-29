Government shutdown threatens SNAP benefits for millions as 25 states file lawsuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Millions of Americans could lose food assistance in just days as a government funding crisis threatens SNAP benefits nationwide, with Kentucky joining 24 other states in legal action while Tennessee remains on the sidelines.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said it doesn't have money to pay $8 billion in SNAP benefits for November as the government shutdown approaches one month. The 25 Democratic-run states argue the administration should tap into contingency funds instead of cutting off 42 million Americans.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has joined the legal challenge, calling the Trump administration's decision to suspend food benefits unlawful. The lawsuit includes 600,000 Kentuckians who depend on these benefits.

"Our President should be focused on fighting hunger, not causing it – yet the unlawful suspension of SNAP benefits is going to case more than 40 million Americans and almost 600,000 Kentuckians – many of which are children – to go without food," Beshear said. "My faith teaches me that food is lifegiving and meant to be shared. From the miracle of fishes and loaves to the Last Supper, we are called to feed and care for each other, and the Trump administration prohibiting SNAP benefits is wrong."

Tennessee is not part of this legal challenge, even though more than 121,000 Middle Tennessee families could lose their food assistance if benefits are suspended.

Without court intervention or congressional action, those families won't receive their November benefits.

