Graduating high school seniors return to Dan Mills Elementary School for graduation walk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Graduating high school seniors returned to Dan Mills Elementary School in East Nashville for a graduation wall.

For many, it was a few minutes of nostalgia in the hallways where they grew up.

The school's murals, reminding students the world is a better place with them in it, lined the same hallways where these seniors once fought to be first in line.

"Do you guys remember what it was like when you were in this hallway and you would fight to be the front of the line?" I asked the returning graduates.

"Yeah! I never won that fight," one graduate said.

On Thursday, the kids who once lost that fight got to lead.

Among those walking the halls were graduating seniors Maicey Williamson and Sage Greene, friends since before their Dan Mills days.

"Preschool," they said.

The two have been close for years — but their connection runs deeper than most friendships.

"And we actually are cousins too," Sage said.

They're third cousins, but they were friends before they even knew that.

"We found that out in like, I think it was like second grade or third grade we found that out," said Maicey.

For 10 minutes, the big kids were little again — greeted by teachers, cheered through hallways, and reminded of where it all began.

"Honestly, I can't — words can't describe it," Maicey said. "It was so much fun just being able to see my teachers again."

And as they headed out into the world, they passed the same mural on their way out the door: the world is a better place with you in it.

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