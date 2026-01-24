Grocery stores see COVID-level rush as Middle Tennessee prepares for dangerous ice storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Grocery stores across Middle Tennessee are experiencing unprecedented demand as residents prepare for a potentially life-threatening winter storm expected to bring dangerous ice conditions this weekend.

At Cash Saver in Lebanon, shelves are emptying as quickly as they can be restocked.

"This is probably the closest to COVID I've seen it yesterday. It was probably five times the business we would normally do, and we are a very busy store," owner Eddie Robertson said.

The store has all registers open and employees are working 16-hour days to meet the overwhelming demand from customers stocking up on essential supplies.

"We're usually overreacting, but today with the ice we need to be prepared this time. It's a little bit different," Ginny Brown said.

The Chrisman family, shopping for their household of six, emphasized the importance of preparation over taking risks on icy roads.

"We're shopping and packing up for the storm," the family said. "Have what you need and instead of taking the chance being on the ice and having an accident and protect your family."

For those still needing to make store runs, essential items include water, canned goods like tuna and chili, and fresh fruits such as apples and bananas that don't require refrigeration.

Betty Carroll focused on items that don't need cooking in case of power outages.

"In case our electricity goes out, I'm picking up a few things that wouldn't have to be cooked. I'll have some bologna and some cheese and beany-weenies and crackers and you just be prepared in case you lose your electricity," Carroll said.

Robertson asked customers to remain patient with store employees who are working extended hours to serve everyone as quickly as possible.

"Just be patient with them when you're standing in line and know that they're trying to get you out there as quick as they can," Robertson said.

Despite the challenging conditions, Carroll maintained an optimistic outlook.

"As long as we're prepared, we'll be okay. And the good Lord will look after us," Carroll said.

Cash Saver expects additional food deliveries tonight and tomorrow morning to help meet continued demand.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com