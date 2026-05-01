Growing Together Farmers Market brings global flavors and community to South Nashville

SOUTH NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Growing Together Farmers Market is opening in South Nashville this season, bringing together immigrants, refugees, and longtime residents to share food and culture from around the world.

The Nashville Food Project, a non-profit organization, is leading the effort — inviting people from across the globe to sell produce and share a taste of home with the city.

"We're creating a space where people from all different backgrounds, who speak all different languages, from our international community here in southeast Nashville, get to come together and cook and share their food," Rebecah Boynton, Community Access Manager for the Nashville Food Project, said.

The market will be held every Saturday on 299 Haywood Lane through November 21.

"This market was created to just give more access to community members, especially farmers from other parts of the world who have come here and are looking for access to land and markets," Boynton said.

The southeast Nashville area serves as a fitting home for the event.

"This area is so dense with so many cultures and so much flavors," said Hernan Crescencio, a volunteer who immigrated from Mexico at age 2 and now works as an English teacher.

For Crescencio, the market is a way to bridge the community he lives in with the culture he carries with him.

"Our culture is something that I think is beautiful and needs to be shared. And so for me, it's all about sharing that with the community," Crescencio said.

The family-friendly market will feature free face painting and soccer games for kids, along with vendors from the region. Tennessee Artisan Honey is among those participating.

"We want to be able to provide bilingual services to the community. Here we have excellent honey. And so we wanted to be a part of this market," Patricia Tarquino with Tennessee Artisan Honey said.

Boynton said the broader goal is to build something the entire city can feel welcome in.

"It just creates such an important sense of community, and we really, really need that right now in the city and everywhere," Boynton said.

The Growing Together Farmers Market kicks off this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon on Haywood Lane.

Click here if you're interested in becoming a vendor.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com