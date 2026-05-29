Guide to downtown Nashville road closures ahead of CMA Fest 2026

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Drivers heading into downtown Nashville should prepare for widespread road closures and lane restrictions ahead of CMA Fest 2026.
The annual festival, presented by SoFi, runs Thursday, June 4 through Sunday, June 7, but traffic impacts are already underway and will continue through Tuesday, June 9.
Metro officials said the closures are needed to accommodate festival setup, events, pedestrian traffic and cleanup operations throughout downtown Nashville.
Below is a day-by-day breakdown of closures and reopening times. All times are Central.
Thursday, May 28
Starting at 7 a.m.
- Northbound lane of 1st Ave. S from Korean Veterans Blvd. to Demonbreun
- Reopens Tuesday, June 2 by 5 a.m.
- Northbound lane of 1st Ave. N from Broadway to Church
- Reopens Thursday, May 28 by 7 p.m.
- Northbound lane of 1st Ave. S from Broadway to Demonbreun
- Reopens Thursday, May 28 by 7 p.m.
- Northbound lane of Broadway from 1st Ave. to 2nd Ave.
- Reopens Thursday, May 28 by 7 p.m.
Starting at 9 a.m.
- Westbound lane of Demonbreun from 4th Ave. to Rep. John Lewis Way
- Reopens Thursday, May 28 by 6 p.m.
Friday, May 29
Starting at 7 a.m.
- Northbound lane of 1st Ave. S from Broadway to Demonbreun
- Reopens Friday, May 29 by 7 p.m.
- Northbound lane of 1st Ave. N from Broadway to Church
- Reopens Friday, May 29 by 7 p.m.
- Northbound lane of Broadway from 1st Ave. to 2nd Ave.
- Reopens Friday, May 29 by 7 p.m.
- East-side lane of 2nd Ave. from Demonbreun to Broadway
- Reopens Thursday, June 4 by 7 a.m.
Starting at 9 a.m.
- Westbound lane of Demonbreun from 4th Ave. to Rep. John Lewis Way
- Reopens Friday, May 29 by 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 30
Starting at 7 a.m.
- Northbound lane of 1st Ave. S from Broadway to Demonbreun
- Reopens Saturday, May 30 by 7 p.m.
- Northbound lane of 1st Ave. N from Broadway to Church
- Reopens Saturday, May 30 by 7 p.m.
- Northbound lane of Broadway from 1st Ave. to 2nd Ave.
- Reopens Saturday, May 30 by 7 p.m.
Starting at 9 a.m.
- Westbound lane of Demonbreun from 4th Ave. to Rep. John Lewis Way
- Reopens Saturday, May 30 by 6 p.m.
Sunday, May 31
Starting at 6 a.m.
- Rep. John Lewis Way from Demonbreun to Broadway
- Reopens Monday, June 8 by 8 p.m.
Starting at 7 a.m.
- 1st Ave. N from Broadway to Church
- Reopens Tuesday, June 9 by 5 p.m.
- 1st Ave. S from Broadway to Demonbreun
- Reopens Monday, June 8 by 5 p.m.
- Alley 13 from 1st Ave. to 2nd Ave.
- Reopens Monday, June 8 by 7 p.m.
- Alley 12 from Pedestrian Bridge to Alley 13
- Reopens Monday, June 8 by 7 p.m.
- Sparkman Street from 2nd Ave. to 1st Ave.
- Reopens Monday, June 8 by 7 p.m.
- Broadway from 1st Ave. to 2nd Ave.
- Reopens Monday, June 8 by 7 p.m.
Starting at 9 a.m.
- Westbound lane of Demonbreun from 4th Ave. to Rep. John Lewis Way
- Reopens Sunday, May 31 by 7 p.m.
Monday, June 1
Starting at 12:01 a.m.
- S. 1st St. from Woodland St. to Russell St.
- Reopens Tuesday, June 9 by 11:59 p.m.
- Russell St. from S. 2nd St. to Titans Way
- Reopens Tuesday, June 9 by 11:59 p.m.
- Titans Way from Russell St. to Victory Ave.
- Reopens Tuesday, June 9 by 11:59 p.m.
- Victory Ave. from Titans Way to S. 2nd St.
- Reopens Tuesday, June 9 by 11:59 p.m.
Starting at 7 a.m.
- Alley 69 from 3rd Ave. to 4th Ave. (3rd ½ Ave.)
- Reopens Monday, June 8 by 1 a.m.
Starting at 9 a.m.
- Westbound lane of Demonbreun from 4th Ave. to Rep. John Lewis Way
- Reopens Monday, June 1 by 7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 2
Starting at 5 a.m.
- John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge from Woodland Street to Russell St.
- Reopens Monday, June 8 by 5 p.m.
- 1st Ave. from Korean Veterans Blvd. to Commerce St.
- Reopens Tuesday, June 9 by 3 a.m.
- Molloy St. from 1st Ave. to Woodland Bridge
- Reopens Tuesday, June 9 by 3 a.m.
- Demonbreun from 3rd Ave. to 4th Ave. (3rd ½ Ave.)
- Reopens Tuesday, June 9 by 3 a.m.
Starting at 7 a.m.
- Symphony Place from S. 2nd St. to Titans Way
- Reopens Tuesday, June 9 by 5 p.m.
Starting at 9 a.m.
- Demonbreun from Russell St. to Victory Ave.
- Reopens Tuesday, June 2 by 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 3
Starting at 5 a.m.
- Demonbreun from 4th Ave. to Rep. John Lewis Way
- Reopens Monday, June 8 by 3 a.m.
Starting at 7 a.m.
- Broadway from 2nd Ave. to 4th Ave.
- Reopens Monday, June 8 by 3 a.m.
Starting at 11:59 p.m.
- Westbound lane of Shelby/Korean Veterans Blvd. from S. 2nd St. to 1st Ave.
- Reopens Monday, June 8 by 3 a.m.
- Eastbound lane of Broadway from 6th Ave. to Rep. John Lewis Way
- Reopens Monday, June 8 by 3 a.m.
- Northbound lane of 6th Ave. S from Korean Veterans Blvd. to Demonbreun
- Reopens Monday, June 8 by 3 a.m.
- Eastbound lane of Commerce from 6th Ave. to Rep. John Lewis Way
- Reopens Monday, June 8 by 3 a.m.
- Northbound lane of S. 1st St. from 2nd St. to Victory
- Reopens Monday, June 8 by 1 a.m.
Thursday, June 4 through Sunday, June 7
Starting at 7 a.m.
- 2nd Ave. S from Demonbreun to Commerce
- Reopens Sunday, June 7 by 7 p.m.
- Eastbound lane of 2nd Ave. S from Demonbreun to Commerce
- Reopens Sunday, June 7 by 7 p.m.
- Rep. John Lewis Way from Korean Veterans Blvd. to Demonbreun
- Reopens Sunday, June 7 by 7 p.m.
- Demonbreun from Rep. John Lewis Way to 6th Ave.
- Reopens Sunday, June 7 by 7 p.m.
Monday, June 8
Starting at 12:01 a.m.
- Eastbound lane of 2nd Ave. S from Demonbreun to Broadway
- Reopens Monday, June 8 by 7 p.m.
Starting at 3 a.m.
- Eastbound lane of Demonbreun from 1st Ave. to 2nd Ave.
- Reopens Monday, June 8 by 7 p.m.
Starting at 9 a.m.
- Westbound lane of Demonbreun from 4th Ave. to Rep. John Lewis Way
- Reopens Monday, June 8 by 10 p.m.
Starting at 5 p.m.
- Northbound lane of 1st Ave. from Demonbreun to Church
- Reopens Tuesday, June 9 by 5 p.m.
Starting at 7 p.m.
- Northbound lane of Broadway from 1st Ave. to 2nd Ave.
- Reopens Tuesday, June 9 by 5 p.m.
Officials encouraged drivers to allow extra travel time, expect heavy pedestrian traffic downtown and use alternate routes when possible during CMA Fest week.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png
Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png
Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png
Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png
Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png
As we honor those who have served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice, it is also heartening to see the military right a wrong. Chris Davis brings us the moving story of a Purple Heart ceremony two decades in the making. It's worth a watch.
A heartfelt thanks to all who bravely serve.
- Carrie Sharp