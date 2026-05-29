Guide to downtown Nashville road closures ahead of CMA Fest 2026

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Drivers heading into downtown Nashville should prepare for widespread road closures and lane restrictions ahead of CMA Fest 2026.

The annual festival, presented by SoFi, runs Thursday, June 4 through Sunday, June 7, but traffic impacts are already underway and will continue through Tuesday, June 9.

Metro officials said the closures are needed to accommodate festival setup, events, pedestrian traffic and cleanup operations throughout downtown Nashville.

Below is a day-by-day breakdown of closures and reopening times. All times are Central.

Thursday, May 28

Starting at 7 a.m.

Northbound lane of 1st Ave. S from Korean Veterans Blvd. to Demonbreun

Reopens Tuesday, June 2 by 5 a.m.

Northbound lane of 1st Ave. N from Broadway to Church

Reopens Thursday, May 28 by 7 p.m.

Northbound lane of 1st Ave. S from Broadway to Demonbreun

Reopens Thursday, May 28 by 7 p.m.

Northbound lane of Broadway from 1st Ave. to 2nd Ave.

Reopens Thursday, May 28 by 7 p.m.



Starting at 9 a.m.

Westbound lane of Demonbreun from 4th Ave. to Rep. John Lewis Way

Reopens Thursday, May 28 by 6 p.m.



Friday, May 29

Starting at 7 a.m.

Northbound lane of 1st Ave. S from Broadway to Demonbreun

Reopens Friday, May 29 by 7 p.m.

Northbound lane of 1st Ave. N from Broadway to Church

Reopens Friday, May 29 by 7 p.m.

Northbound lane of Broadway from 1st Ave. to 2nd Ave.

Reopens Friday, May 29 by 7 p.m.

East-side lane of 2nd Ave. from Demonbreun to Broadway

Reopens Thursday, June 4 by 7 a.m.



Starting at 9 a.m.

Westbound lane of Demonbreun from 4th Ave. to Rep. John Lewis Way

Reopens Friday, May 29 by 6 p.m.



Saturday, May 30

Starting at 7 a.m.

Northbound lane of 1st Ave. S from Broadway to Demonbreun

Reopens Saturday, May 30 by 7 p.m.

Northbound lane of 1st Ave. N from Broadway to Church

Reopens Saturday, May 30 by 7 p.m.

Northbound lane of Broadway from 1st Ave. to 2nd Ave.

Reopens Saturday, May 30 by 7 p.m.



Starting at 9 a.m.

Westbound lane of Demonbreun from 4th Ave. to Rep. John Lewis Way

Reopens Saturday, May 30 by 6 p.m.



Sunday, May 31

Starting at 6 a.m.

Rep. John Lewis Way from Demonbreun to Broadway

Reopens Monday, June 8 by 8 p.m.



Starting at 7 a.m.

1st Ave. N from Broadway to Church

Reopens Tuesday, June 9 by 5 p.m.

1st Ave. S from Broadway to Demonbreun

Reopens Monday, June 8 by 5 p.m.

Alley 13 from 1st Ave. to 2nd Ave.

Reopens Monday, June 8 by 7 p.m.

Alley 12 from Pedestrian Bridge to Alley 13

Reopens Monday, June 8 by 7 p.m.

Sparkman Street from 2nd Ave. to 1st Ave.

Reopens Monday, June 8 by 7 p.m.

Broadway from 1st Ave. to 2nd Ave.

Reopens Monday, June 8 by 7 p.m.



Starting at 9 a.m.

Westbound lane of Demonbreun from 4th Ave. to Rep. John Lewis Way

Reopens Sunday, May 31 by 7 p.m.



Monday, June 1

Starting at 12:01 a.m.

S. 1st St. from Woodland St. to Russell St.

Reopens Tuesday, June 9 by 11:59 p.m.

Russell St. from S. 2nd St. to Titans Way

Reopens Tuesday, June 9 by 11:59 p.m.

Titans Way from Russell St. to Victory Ave.

Reopens Tuesday, June 9 by 11:59 p.m.

Victory Ave. from Titans Way to S. 2nd St.

Reopens Tuesday, June 9 by 11:59 p.m.



Starting at 7 a.m.

Alley 69 from 3rd Ave. to 4th Ave. (3rd ½ Ave.)

Reopens Monday, June 8 by 1 a.m.



Starting at 9 a.m.

Westbound lane of Demonbreun from 4th Ave. to Rep. John Lewis Way

Reopens Monday, June 1 by 7 p.m.



Tuesday, June 2

Starting at 5 a.m.

John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge from Woodland Street to Russell St.

Reopens Monday, June 8 by 5 p.m.

1st Ave. from Korean Veterans Blvd. to Commerce St.

Reopens Tuesday, June 9 by 3 a.m.

Molloy St. from 1st Ave. to Woodland Bridge

Reopens Tuesday, June 9 by 3 a.m.

Demonbreun from 3rd Ave. to 4th Ave. (3rd ½ Ave.)

Reopens Tuesday, June 9 by 3 a.m.



Starting at 7 a.m.

Symphony Place from S. 2nd St. to Titans Way

Reopens Tuesday, June 9 by 5 p.m.



Starting at 9 a.m.

Demonbreun from Russell St. to Victory Ave.

Reopens Tuesday, June 2 by 7 p.m.



Wednesday, June 3

Starting at 5 a.m.

Demonbreun from 4th Ave. to Rep. John Lewis Way

Reopens Monday, June 8 by 3 a.m.



Starting at 7 a.m.

Broadway from 2nd Ave. to 4th Ave.

Reopens Monday, June 8 by 3 a.m.



Starting at 11:59 p.m.

Westbound lane of Shelby/Korean Veterans Blvd. from S. 2nd St. to 1st Ave.

Reopens Monday, June 8 by 3 a.m.

Eastbound lane of Broadway from 6th Ave. to Rep. John Lewis Way

Reopens Monday, June 8 by 3 a.m.

Northbound lane of 6th Ave. S from Korean Veterans Blvd. to Demonbreun

Reopens Monday, June 8 by 3 a.m.

Eastbound lane of Commerce from 6th Ave. to Rep. John Lewis Way

Reopens Monday, June 8 by 3 a.m.

Northbound lane of S. 1st St. from 2nd St. to Victory

Reopens Monday, June 8 by 1 a.m.



Thursday, June 4 through Sunday, June 7

Starting at 7 a.m.

2nd Ave. S from Demonbreun to Commerce

Reopens Sunday, June 7 by 7 p.m.

Eastbound lane of 2nd Ave. S from Demonbreun to Commerce

Reopens Sunday, June 7 by 7 p.m.

Rep. John Lewis Way from Korean Veterans Blvd. to Demonbreun

Reopens Sunday, June 7 by 7 p.m.

Demonbreun from Rep. John Lewis Way to 6th Ave.

Reopens Sunday, June 7 by 7 p.m.



Monday, June 8

Starting at 12:01 a.m.

Eastbound lane of 2nd Ave. S from Demonbreun to Broadway

Reopens Monday, June 8 by 7 p.m.



Starting at 3 a.m.

Eastbound lane of Demonbreun from 1st Ave. to 2nd Ave.

Reopens Monday, June 8 by 7 p.m.



Starting at 9 a.m.

Westbound lane of Demonbreun from 4th Ave. to Rep. John Lewis Way

Reopens Monday, June 8 by 10 p.m.



Starting at 5 p.m.

Northbound lane of 1st Ave. from Demonbreun to Church

Reopens Tuesday, June 9 by 5 p.m.



Starting at 7 p.m.

Northbound lane of Broadway from 1st Ave. to 2nd Ave.

Reopens Tuesday, June 9 by 5 p.m.



Officials encouraged drivers to allow extra travel time, expect heavy pedestrian traffic downtown and use alternate routes when possible during CMA Fest week.