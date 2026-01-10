Hamby's Market reopens in Old Hickory Village with community support after near closure

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Small businesses are part of what makes Nashville great, but it can be a labor of love to keep the doors open. Rising food costs almost put Hamby's Market in Old Hickory Village out of business. However, thanks to the outpouring of support from neighbors near and far, the market reopened under a new concept.

I went back to see what's different and what will stay the same.

You can smell the change in the air — not just from the grill where baby back ribs are cooking. The ribs come from an Amish provider out of Ohio.

"I'm going for the ribs," one customer said.

The transformation is immediately noticeable to returning customers.

"It looks really good inside. They put a lot of work into it. All of the cedar, all the new products, everything looks really nice," a customer said.

"Remodeling looks awesome," another customer said.

The renovation took about a month, with help from an unexpected source.

"We had volunteers from the neighborhood come in and help us," co-owner Mike Hamby said.

I spoke with Hamby in December about the difficult decision to close. It turns out Old Hickory Village wouldn't stand for it.

"You guys came in before, you know, we definitely thought that was it. Through the next day, it was like a light switch, and the community showed up," Hamby said.

Deciding on a new streamlined, pared-down concept, Hamby said it's a decision that's paying off.

"The community, without them saying that they wanted it, we wouldn't be here. They wanted a local grocery. We got local grocery," Hamby said.

Customers are already embracing the new selection.

"Oh, I like what they have. I love this selection. It's stuff that you can't find hardly anymore," a customer said.

While there's a lot that's changed — including 36 new coolers and freezers and their own soap company — what made Hamby's special in this village will stay the same.

"The community and building relationships. We don't want to be a customer number and we call all of our customers by name. Everybody matters and it takes all of us, as we say in this neighborhood, it takes the entire village to make this happen," Hamby said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.