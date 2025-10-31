Haunted House Heist: MNPD helicopter search leads to teen arrests linked to car thefts

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Metro Nashville Police Department helicopter team helped catch four teens accused of breaking into cars Thursday night in Madison, East Nashville, and Midtown.

According to MNPD, the helicopter crew was on patrol over Madison when they spotted the suspects in the parking lot of the Nashville Nightmare Haunted House. Officers said the crew witnessed windows being shattered on at least three parked cars, with people diving inside to search for valuables.

Great work by an MNPD helicopter team on patrol over Madison Thur night led to the arrest of 4 teens for breaking into cars in Madison, East Nashville & Midtown. The helicopter team caught them in the act in the parking lot of Nashville Nightmare Haunted House and followed along. pic.twitter.com/FO0xND70FM — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 31, 2025

The suspects fled in a sedan, but the helicopter tracked their movements from above for about 15 minutes through the Madison area before they stopped at a strip mall on Brick Church Pike. Undercover detectives moved in and apprehended all four after brief foot chases. A pistol and evidence from the break-ins were recovered from the car.

Police identified one of the suspects as 19-year-old Carlos E. Lancaster of Greggwood Drive. Lancaster faces 15 counts of auto burglary, contributing to the delinquency of minors, gun theft, and 13 counts of vandalism. He is being held on a $98,000 bond.

The three others — two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old — were charged in Juvenile Court with 15 counts of vehicle burglary and 13 counts of vandalism each.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at holly.lehren@newschannel5.com.