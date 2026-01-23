Hazmat incident reported near Music Row

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Fire and Office of Emergency Management crews are actively working a hazmat incident on the 1000 block of 16th Avenue South near Music Row.

Officials say the situation is unfolding near The Well Coffeehouse, where emergency crews remain on scene tonight assessing the hazard.

What we do know at this point is that the fire department is preparing to treat multiple people, though the nature of the exposure and how many may be affected has not yet been confirmed.

This is a developing story. NewsChannel 5 will update this article as details become available.