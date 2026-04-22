The Housing Fund hosts pitch event to award developers funding for affordable housing in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Finding an affordable place to live is getting harder for many families across Middle Tennessee, but a local nonprofit is giving developers a chance to change that.

The Housing Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to creating and preserving affordable housing, hosted an event called the Pitch with help from Amazon and the Urban League's Real Estate Developers Academy.

Developers with shovel-ready projects went head-to-head for up to $300,000 in funding, with even more potential investment at stake.

Participants pitched everything from single-family homes and housing for seniors to apartment units, all with a goal to make homeownership affordable in Nashville.

The event is part of The Housing Fund’s 30th anniversary celebration coming up in June, marking three decades of helping turn housing dreams into reality. Marshall Crawford is the president and CEO of The Housing Fund.

"So many people still don't have an opportunity to achieve home ownership or get into affordable units. So the Housing Fund continues and continues with great investors who believe in us, with the community who still believes in us," Marshall Crawford said.

Organizers say tonight’s winning projects will open doors for residents in need across Middle Tennessee. The winner of the the $300,000 funding prize was Reginald Howard with Rhow Properties. The company is building affordable units in North Nashville. The runner-up received a check for $150,000.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.