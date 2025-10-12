Heavy travel expected at BNA today as fall break peaks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fall Break is here — and that means the busiest travel period of the year for Nashville International Airport (BNA). Airport officials say heavy passenger volume is expected throughout October, with the heaviest day anticipated to be Sunday, Oct. 12.

To help travelers prepare, BNA recommends arriving early, allowing extra time for parking, and checking flight status before heading to the airport. With thousands of travelers expected, congestion around the terminal and security checkpoints is likely.

BNA encourages passengers to plan ahead, follow posted signs, and use airport parking and shuttle services where possible.

Travel tip: The airport’s website and social media channels provide real-time parking updates and travel advisories to make your trip smoother.

HEAVY VOLUME HEADS UP! Spanning nearly the entire month of October, Fall Break is the busiest travel time at BNA®. That said, we are anticipating particularly heavy passenger volume Sunday, Oct. 12. Check out the below tips to prepare. Happy Fall Break and safe travels! pic.twitter.com/LoJ3HTAdbl — Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) October 11, 2025

