Her 10-month-old baby needs breastfeeding. She is in ICE custody after being detained in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Misslenys Hernandez Zabala was detained by ICE despite having a valid work permit. Now, her partner and advocates are pleading for her release to reunite her with her 10-month-old son.

A 10-month-old baby will likely go to sleep Friday night without his mother after Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detained her Friday morning.

Misslenys Hernandez Zabala was detained on her way to work, moments after dropping off her 10-month-old son, Maximiliano, who is a U.S. citizen, with his nanny.

I spoke with the baby's father, who asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation.

"The baby won’t be able to sleep without her," the father said.

Video sent by bystanders shows the moment ICE officers detained Hernandez. The father said he heard everything over the phone.

"She screamed at him: 'I have a son! My son! My son! My son!'" the father said.

He says ICE agents then asked Hernandez in Spanish where the baby was. Hernandez also has an 12-year-old daughter and is caring for a 9-year-old niece.

"She is a mother; her son depends on her," the father said.

The couple, originally from Venezuela, came to the U.S. in 2021 seeking asylum.

"For a better future, to build a family and the situation of our country," the father said.

Documents provided by the father show Hernandez has a Social Security number and a valid work permit. He said they have followed the legal process while waiting for their next court date, which is scheduled for 2028.

"We have gone to all the court dates, waiting for answers regarding that," the father said.

"We need help so that she can get out," the father said.

Advocates from Music City Migra Watch escorted Maximiliano to Nashville’s Department of Homeland Security, hoping officers would release his mother. Sara, an advocate with the organization who asked to only use her first name, said they were unsuccessful.

"They told us that because she's breastfeeding, that's not an excuse for them to have to let her go. So even though the baby is in need of her, they wouldn't let her go today," Sara said.

Data obtained by 19th News shows the current administration has moved away from DHS policies that limited arrests and detention of immigrants who are pregnant, postpartum, or nursing. According to their research, ICE deported 363 women in those categories in just over 13 months.

"Heartbroken for this baby. We were hoping that he would get reunited with his mom tonight," Sara said.

The father is now left with a 10-month-old baby in his arms, saying goodbye to Hernandez over the phone and wondering when they will be reunited.

"Release her—she isn't doing any harm," the father said.

Advocates are asking mothers willing to donate breastmilk for Maximiliano to email: Sarasnt012@gmail.com

We have requested comment from ICE on why Hernandez was detained but have not heard back. In February, an ICE supervisor said they work every day to detain criminals in the country illegally.

Click here for the Gofundme launched by a family friend of Hernandez.

Disclaimer: Quotes from the father were translated from Spanish to English by bilingual reporter Patsy Montesinos.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewChannel5.com