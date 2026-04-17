High school student makes debut in the Nashville Opera chorus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A local high school student is making history this weekend as he steps onto the stage at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center.

The Nashville Opera says Jacob Volker is believed to be the first high schooler chosen to perform in the Nashville Opera chorus.

Stephen Carey with the Nashville Opera has always believed in making room for young musicians.

"Yeah, so in December, I was still looking for another tenor for the chorus for the Barber of Seville," Carey said.

Volker's journey to the opera stage started with musical theater and the Nashville Children's Choir in third grade. He now attends the Nashville School of the Arts.

"Prior to becoming interested in Opera, I did a lot of musical theatre," Volker said.

"I started off when I was in third grade singing with the Nashville Children’s Choir," he added. "And so when I started ninth grade, that’s when I was like, I really want to do this passionately, and so I did it for two years, but then I wanted some more discipline with myself as a member of the chorus and as a singer."

His mother, Alyssa Volker, noted that his path to the stage involved overcoming early challenges.

"When Jacob was young, actually, he had a verbal processing disorder," she said. "And he was slow to talk. He was quick to read and quick to sing."

Alyssa noticed his passion for singing growing during the pandemic, providing a bright spot during a dark time.

"During the pandemic, I really started to notice that singing was the thing that gave Jacob comfort," Alyssa said. "Something in me said, this is going to be his thing. This is gonna be what Jacob is going to want to do, is sing."

Now, the young man who was once slow to talk is finding his voice among professionals on one of Nashville's biggest stages.

"Sometimes I think, will I really be able to get up to their level?" he said. "I feel so lucky to have had the opportunity to be in the same room as all of these people who are successful Opera singers."

There are still tickets available for Saturday's 7:30 p.m. show at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center.

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