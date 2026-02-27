High schoolers learn what it takes to construct new Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Students from John Overton High School in Nashville got an up-close look Thursday at what it takes to build one of the most anticipated sports venues in the country, visiting the construction site of the new Nissan Stadium as part of an educational opportunity with the Tennessee Titans.

Kellen Decoursey, the project executive, led the students through the development process — covering everything from how the stadium gets built with football, concerts and other events in mind, to how it fits into the broader East Bank Development vision.

"It's not every day that an NFL building is built in your community," Decoursey said. "So it's just an awesome opportunity to be able to show them what it takes."

The visit covered decisions that go into a project of this scale, including which types of screens and jumbotrons are most effective from both a financial standpoint and a fan experience perspective.

"These students have learned about the stadium development process, the real estate development industry, and so we're excited to give them a hands on opportunity to learn more about the new Nissan Stadium and the development," said Miranda Brown, the director of programs for the Titans' One Community.

The students will now take what they learned and put together their own vision of what they think the area could use.

So far, we heard they want to make sure parking is top of mind, along with hosting events for the community such as youth football games, job fairs, and other activities for children.

They are expected to report their findings back to the Titans later next month.

