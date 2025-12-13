Historic East Nashville church bells removed for $400K restoration project

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ten historic bronze bells that have called East Nashville home for more than a century were carefully removed from their tower Friday morning, marking the beginning of an ambitious $400,000 restoration project that aims to bring their chimes back to the community by next year.

The bells, originally cast for the 1897 Tennessee Centennial Exposition by the Vanduzen Company, represent one of the few remaining artifacts from that historic event. After serving the neighborhood for more than 100 years at the former Tulip Street United Methodist Church, the historic chimes are now headed to The Verdin Company of Cincinnati, Ohio, for comprehensive restoration.

East End United Methodist Church has launched a fundraising campaign to restore these rare pieces of Tennessee history as part of their larger "Rebirth on Russell" initiative. The project will not only restore the original 10 bells but also add four newly cast bronze bells from the Royal Eijsbouts Bell Foundry in the Netherlands, expanding the range and resonance of the historic chime.

"We came today, not knowing if anybody would show up," said one community member who gathered to witness the historic removal.

The moment carried special significance for the East End congregation, which has been without a permanent church home since the 2020 tornadoes destroyed their Holly Street sanctuary. The bells' removal represents both an ending and a hopeful beginning for the displaced community as they prepare to return to their "mother church" building at 6th and Russell Street.

"This is a lot of anticipation," another observer noted. "Not every Saturday morning do 10 historic bronze bells get plucked from their tower."

The bells carry a remarkable history that spans more than a century of Nashville's development. In September 1895, the Centennial Children's Chimes Committee formed to raise funds for the bells, with fundraisers primarily consisting of children who staged plays and music recitals. By June 1897, the bells rang to welcome President William McKinley to the Centennial Exposition, with The Nashville American noting that "no other feature of the great show was more widely admired than these chimes."

In April 1898, Tulip Street United Methodist Church purchased the bells to keep them in Nashville, making it the first church in the city to own a full bell chime. The bells have since become deeply woven into the neighborhood's identity, particularly after the 1998 tornadoes when a parishioner rang "Amazing Grace" from the tower to mark community resilience.

"The carillonneur, that's the guy who plays the bells, he played the bells to say we are still here," a community member recalled. "That was moving and we're still here."

Church leaders envision the restored bells serving a broader purpose beyond Sunday services as part of East Nashville's continued renewal.

"We want to have these bells become a part of Nashville and a part of Music City, not just our bells and not just on Sunday," a church representative said. "But we want it to let people know that's just something about our church, too."

David Bone, an East End United Methodist Church member, emphasized the community connection to the bells.

"Church bells have long been a powerful symbol of celebration and comfort across generations," Bone said. "As I've shared the story of our return to this historic building, one question always comes up from those connected to East Nashville: 'What about the bells?' It's deeply meaningful to bring them back—not just as a cherished feature of the neighborhood, but as a living piece of Tennessee's history."

Pastor Brandon Baxter sees the restoration as part of the church's mission to bridge East Nashville's past with its future.

"Our faith community is deeply rooted in East Nashville and our shared history as one of Tennessee's most vital and diverse communities," Baxter said. "As East Nashville continues to see renewal in the 21st century, we are excited to bridge its storied past to its hopeful present. When East End UMC restores her mother church and returns home to this historic house of worship, her bells will ring out again as a sign of new life and possibility for all who hear them."

The bells represent more than musical instruments to the community - they serve as a welcoming beacon.

"It's a way to let the community know, hey, we're here. You're welcome to come in," Bone explained. "That our church is part of the community, not only in a spiritual way, but just in the cultural way. And they were open to everybody."

As the first bell was successfully removed to applause from gathered neighbors, the magnitude of the project became clear.

"One down and nine to go," Laura Scott observed as the bells were loaded onto truck beds for transport to Ohio.

The restoration project will include structural repairs to the bell tower, modernization of the ringing mechanisms, and conservation work to ensure the bells can safely sound for generations to come. The comprehensive renovation is part of the church's effort to revitalize the historic property for modern ministry and community use, making the building fully accessible while preserving its original architectural details.

The congregation hopes to raise the necessary funds through tax-deductible contributions to the Bell Tower Restoration Fund. Community members and history lovers can contribute online at RestoreTheBells.com, helping ensure these historic chimes return to unite the East Nashville community once more.

