Historic Nashville church stands up against gentrification with $40M plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A historic church in North Nashville is taking on gentrification with a $40 million community development project aimed at keeping longtime residents in their homes and rebuilding a neighborhood fractured by decades of displacement.

The House of God Church, which planted its roots in the area in 1924 when it was a thriving Black middle-class community, is launching Elevate North Nashville, a new community development corporation. The initiative begins with a $1.5 million investment to build two duplexes.

"So what is the church all about? It's about fulfilling the need of the community," said Michael Randolph, Elevate North Nashville project leader.

The ambitious long-term plan includes affordable housing, daycare spaces, retail development and a community grocery store to address the area's food desert status.

North Nashville has faced significant challenges over the decades. In the 1960s, Interstate 40's construction literally cut through the historically Black neighborhood, wiping out thousands of homes and businesses and splitting the community in two. More recently, a March 2020 tornado destroyed dozens of homes, paving the way for additional gentrification and rising housing costs.

"And I literally, literally seen this area come to life. And then all of a sudden, I'd see it go into a demise," Randolph said.

Church leaders Michael Randolph and Alvin Fonville have witnessed both the neighborhood's growth and its struggles with gentrification firsthand.

"This is our home. This is our community," said Alvin Fonville, Elevate North Nashville construction manager.

The development will utilize 4.5 acres of church-owned land.

"And when you have land and there's a need and we are community-driven church, we have to play our part," Randolph said.

The church's vision extends beyond housing to comprehensive community revitalization.

"And if you build a better neighborhood, then you're building a better community. If you build a better community, you're building a better city. And if you build a better city, you're building a better nation," Randolph said.

The project aims to help residents who were displaced over the decades return to their neighborhood.

"And I can see the people coming back to this neighborhood, I tell you. I look forward to that day," Randolph said.

The House of God Church isn't working alone on this initiative. The organization is seeking partnerships with other faith groups, corporations and the Urban League's Real Estate Development Academy to maximize the project's impact.

"We want to keep the community, the community. If it does not reflect the community, you are out of place. We want it to be cohesive by design, but we also want it to be functional and accessible," Fonville said.

