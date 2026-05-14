Historic riverboats return to Nashville's Cumberland River with year-round cruises from Riverfront Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Historic riverboats are back on the Cumberland River, with Nashville Riverboats launching daily service from Riverfront Park just off Broadway in downtown Nashville.

The company's inaugural vessel, The Capitol, is now operating year-round from Riverfront Park, offering sightseeing tours, brunch and dinner cruises, and special event charters.

Downtown Nashville has not had a regular riverboat presence since 2014, when the Music City Queen, a for-charter paddleboat, was sold and moved to Boston.

A second vessel, Steamer Nashville, will join the fleet in late fall 2026. Steamer Nashville is a historic riverboat and one of only 3 operating Western river steamboats, featuring an authentic steam engine that dates to 1915.

Nashville Riverboats says its arrival brings authentic riverboat heritage back to the heart of downtown Nashville.

Whether you're looking for a unique dining experience or a new way to see Music City, Nashville Riverboats is offering something the Cumberland River hasn't seen in more than a decade. Watch our full report for an up-close look at The Capitol and what's ahead for Nashville's riverboat revival — and share your thoughts or questions with reporter Eric Pointer at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.