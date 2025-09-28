: Country star Joe Nichols hosts fundraiser to build ADA-compliant baseball field in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Country music star Joe Nichols traded his guitar for a baseball Sunday afternoon, leading a special fundraising event to help build a fully ADA-compliant baseball field in Nashville.

The multi-platinum recording artist, whose hits include the song "Home Run," hosted the Home Run for Hope event at Edwin Warner Park.

The gathering raised funds and awareness for the accessible field project, a cause that hits close to home for Nichols.

"My sister has Down syndrome so, she loves playing softball, loves playing the game and being on the field and cheering her teammates," Nichols said.

Advocates from local organizations and government spoke about the importance of building this type of field in Music City, they said it would be the first of its kind in Nashville.

"We're excited for what this park will accomplish in the Nashville special needs community, and we can't wait to hear all the success stories that come out of it," said Brian Wood, a coach in the Mt. Juliet Challenger Baseball league.

Scott Tygard with West Nashville Sports League said organizers are considering some possible locations, including Warner Park or Harpeth Hills Church of Christ.

The field may be built new or modified from an existing facility.

Tygard explained some of the modifications.

"It's a special heavier turf surface that allows the wheelchairs and crutches and no impediments to the movement of kids on the field itself," Tygard said.

Around 20 young athletes from the Special Olympics and the Mt. Juliet Challenger League received donated new gear and hit the field with Nichols during the event.

For ninth-grader Noah Silver, baseball provides an active alternative to indoor activities.

"For me it's better than playing video games all day," Silver said.

Eight-year-old Henry Roberts got the chance to play catch with the music superstar.

"It was so good, like so good," Roberts said.

The event received an additional boost when music legend Jelly Roll showed up to greet the kids, sign autographs, take pictures and wish them well.

Organizers plan to rename the new field Home Run Park in honor of Nichols' hit song "Home Run."

"This story was reported on-air by Robb Coles and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Coles verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.