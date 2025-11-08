Homeowners face tripled HOA fees after property management company allegedly mismanages funds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Residents at a local townhouse community are being forced to pay hundreds of dollars in additional fees during the holiday season after their property management company allegedly mismanaged their homeowner association funds.

Carol Hancock moved into her Provincetown townhouse expecting to save money by downsizing and getting help with property upkeep. Instead, she and her neighbors are now facing a $900 special assessment that triples their monthly HOA dues.

"I thought it was a great idea, but at this point, I don't think so," Hancock said.

The financial burden stems from problems with Gasser Property Management, a company that had been managing the community's finances. In August, critical insurance policies for Provincetown lapsed, leading to the discovery that Gasser Property Management wasn't licensed for business and wasn't paying to keep insurance policies current.

The HOA board fired Gasser and hired a new management company, Ghertner. In a letter to homeowners, the board revealed that money residents thought existed in Gasser accounts was actually missing.

"They said it was because the funds we had in HOA are no longer there," Hancock said.

The special assessment requires homeowners to pay an additional $300 per month for three months, on top of their regular dues. For Hancock, who has lived in the community for five years and always paid her dues on time, the timing couldn't be worse.

"I cannot afford to pay that and I have a new grandbaby. He'll be here next month," Hancock said.

Hancock questions why residents are being penalized for alleged mismanagement they had no control over.

"I don't know why we're the ones having to pay for this and I think it's unfair," she said. "Do you feel like you were stolen from? I do, I do, so unfair."

The Provincetown HOA board did not respond to requests for comment. Ghertner also did not respond to calls or emails. Calls and texts to Gasser Property Management have gone unanswered.

In their letter to homeowners, the Provincetown board indicated they are working with an attorney to explore filing a lawsuit.

For Hancock, the situation has turned what was supposed to be a smart financial move into a source of stress and uncertainty.

"I don't think it's fair at all, it's not fair at all," she said.

Have you experienced issues with your HOA or property management company? I want to hear from you. Email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com with your story, documents, or concerns. Your tip could help uncover problems affecting other homeowners in our community.

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.