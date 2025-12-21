Homicide detectives investigate fatal Madison apartment shooting

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Homicide detectives are pursuing leads in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Aubrey Bellamy inside his apartment Saturday evening.

Police said officers were called to an apartment on Skyline Ridge Drive around 7:20 p.m. and found Bellamy suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. Investigators said Bellamy had been involved in an altercation with two other men inside the apartment when he was shot.

Bellamy died at the scene.

No arrests have been announced, and detectives are continuing to gather information about what led up to the shooting and the people involved.

Anyone with information about Bellamy’s death is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.