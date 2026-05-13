How an MTSU Trip to Honduras Helped Shape Forrest Sanders’ Storytelling

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You've seen his stories on NewsChannel 5 for a handful of years now.

How did he get to be the storyteller so many of us admire and cherish?

Last month, Forrest Sanders was inducted into the Middle Tennessee State University College of Media and Entertainment Wall of Fame.

That's the same alma mater of several NewsChannel 5 employees, including fellow reporters Aaron Cantrell and Chris Davis.

In fact, Sanders, Davis, and Cantrell make up 50% of "The HOA." It's a cluster of six desks in the newsroom.

"Forrest's name was always brought up in all the classes," Cantrell said reminiscing about his time at MTSU.

Sanders credits his time at MTSU with shaping the foundation of his work. He says that's where he first learned to do empathetic storytelling.

That approach traces back to a trip to Canea, Honduras, where Sanders traveled with MTSU to document the university's efforts in the community. It was an experience he describes as a turning point.

"This 104-year-old woman has no transportation to visit her sister four miles away," Sanders reported during that trip.

"I'm pretty sure that this was the first time that I had really gotten to do empathetic storytelling," Sanders said. "And that was a pretty pivotal moment for me."

His professor on that trip, Stephan Foust, said he could see something developing in Sanders even then.

"I can remember looking in Forrest's eyes when we were doing some of this and I could see the wheels turning," Foust said.

Sanders said Foust was instrumental in shaping his path.

"Mr. Foust picked me back while I was at MTSU to take this trip," Sanders said.

Foust said the relationship went both ways.

"Forrest taught me, as much as I think as I taught him," Foust said.

Sanders' work went on to be used as a teaching tool at MTSU. He said instructors have told him they show one piece in particular to students repeatedly.

"I have teachers of journalism tell me that they show this one particular piece that I have done, in class. And it's always the same piece," Sanders said.

"Tater Tot the cat," he said.

For Cantrell, Sanders was someone he looked up to before they ever met.

"Even at one point in my career, I remember reaching out to Forrest from back in my college days," Cantrell said. "Let me reach out to him on Facebook, he does not know me — let me get some advice."

Davis offered a simple summary of what Sanders' career represents.

"In the career of journalism, be a Forrest. Tell meaningful stories, tell them in a unique way, tell them in a memorable way," Davis said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.