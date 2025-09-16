How you can save money with free perks through Nashville Public Library

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month, and the Nashville Public Library is encouraging neighbors to take advantage of everything a free card offers.

There are the traditional perks like books, but the library is highlighting the wide variety of extras many people don’t know about. With a Nashville library card, members can borrow vinyl records, artwork, board games and more.

This year’s campaign, called “Stream Smarter,” focuses on how much money families can save by using the library’s free digital content.

Cardholders have access to ebooks, audiobooks, downloadable movies, music streaming and other resources all without paying for multiple subscriptions.