Police: Human trafficking suspect, fugitive arrested on Woodland Street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police arrested a suspected human trafficker and the mother of his child Thursday night on Woodland Street following an investigation involving the TITANS Unit, MNPD SWAT, and the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office.

Police said Kyree Jackson, 27, was wanted on warrants in California and Oregon and is believed to have trafficked Isabel Gallego, 19, when she was 17, after her parents reported her missing in Sacramento.

Jackson also had outstanding local warrants for aggravated assault and especially aggravated kidnapping tied to a December domestic disturbance. Officers responding to that call reported hearing Jackson threaten to kill Gallego after assaulting her. Police forced entry into her apartment and found her unconscious in the bathroom. Investigators said Jackson escaped by jumping from a third-story window.

Gallego and the couple’s 8-month-old son were taken to the hospital. Authorities said Gallego was offered shelter resources and an order of protection through the MNPD Domestic Violence Division, the Department of Children’s Services, and the District Attorney’s Office.

After investigators said Gallego continued allowing Jackson into her home, prosecutors earlier this week obtained a warrant charging her with aggravated child endangerment.

Detectives spotted Jackson and Gallego walking on Woodland Street with their child Thursday night and took them into custody. Police said Jackson attempted to flee and was carrying a stolen handgun equipped with a switch, making it fully automatic, along with pills that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Jackson faces charges including fugitive from justice, theft of a firearm, evading arrest, felony weapon possession, felon in possession of a weapon, and drug possession, in addition to his outstanding warrants. He remains jailed on a $302,500 bond.

Gallego was booked on the outstanding warrant and remains in custody in lieu of a $75,000 bond.