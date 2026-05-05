Hundreds rally at Tenn. capitol against redistricting of state's only majority Black district

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hundreds of protesters gathered on the steps of the Tennessee State Capitol along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Tuesday, demanding lawmakers hear their concerns about a redistricting effort they say will silence the only majority Black district in the state.

The crowd, which included activists from Memphis, Nashville, and communities across east, middle, and west Tennessee, rallied as lawmakers filed in to gavel in the special session.

Activist groups from Memphis coordinated buses so Shelby County voters could have a voice and a presence at the capitol. They were welcomed by Nashville groups who say their city went through similar redistricting efforts years ago.

Many protesters said they felt lawmakers are turning their backs on the people they represent. They said they came to make sure they and future generations still have a voice and a vote.

"It's sad we're having to fight this again because people died already for this, so we are making history today. We are making history," Sandra Barrett said.

"I'm tired but I'm not gonna give up. I can't give up. The dreamers didn't give up. I'm not gonna give up," Martese Chisom said.

The crowd included protesters who aren't even old enough to vote yet.

Ben Scruggs, 12, spent his day off from school at the rally, sign in hand.

"Don't silence Memphis because there's a lot of musical history and of course they're trying to silence Memphis and silence their votes," Scruggs said.

Representative Steve Cohen who currently represents Memphis and District 9 called the redistricting effort "cruel, inhuman, and stupid."

"Memphis has been a historically Black district historically, because that is where the population is," Cohen said.

Multiple voices from the crowd echoed the same urgency.

"We have to stand together and do what is right," Benita Kimbrough-Cross said.

"The reason I am in this fight is because I'm a veteran," Barrett said.

"We're from right here in Nashville, we live in Memphis and we love our democracy," Chris Scruggs, Ben's dad said.

Martese Chisom boarded an early morning bus from Memphis to attend the rally. Chisom remembers seeing her family fight for Black voices and Black representation.

"Now it's our time to fight for the next generation and I'm angry. I'm upset," Chisom said.

"I just don't understand the Republicans already have I don't know how many seats but to take all the seats and leave us nothing," Chisom said. "I'm here today to let the Republicans know, till the world know, that we're not going backwards."

As lawmakers filed in, protesters chanted "shame, shame, shame."

Today was the first day of the special session. Some protesters were disappointed in the turnout, while others said more people will join in the coming days. Some told me the timing of the special session didn't sit well with them — they believe it was rushed, in part to make it more difficult to organize protests like this one.

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

