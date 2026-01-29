Hundreds seek warmth at Nashville centers as power outages, cold temperatures persist

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As freezing temperatures and widespread power outages continue across Middle Tennessee, hundreds of people are turning to warming centers for help.

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management continues to provide safe transportation to warming locations as the area deals with numerous power outages and freezing temperatures. This coordinated effort with Nashville Fire, Metro Police, and emergency communications helps ensure individuals at risk due to cold weather can get reliable transportation.

Since the hotline started on Sunday, personnel have provided more than 420 transportations. Tuesday night, 590 people stayed at the three main warming centers.

"We are up here staying at the center right now for the moment," said Ricky McGlothen.

Ice, freezing rain, and widespread power outages have forced families like McGlothen's out of their homes and into Nashville's warming centers.

"I'll say a couple of days," McGlothen said when asked how long he expects to stay.

McGlothen and his family are at the Southeast Community Center, one of several open across Davidson County.

"They've been taking care of us in there. Everything's been fine," McGlothen said.

Since Sunday, first responders have given more than 420 rides to shelters, teaming up with fire, police, and emergency communications to keep people safe in the bitter cold.

"It's pretty cool. It's unique," McGlothen said.

Tuesday night alone, 80 people stayed at the Southeast Community Center, and help keeps showing up.

"Thank God that they're helping everybody out here," McGlothen said.

Outside, hot meals warm hearts as much as hands.

"Just wanted to give back to the community, help those who are kinda going through a rough time right now," said John Cathey.

Cathey, of Smokin' Butts BBQ food truck, served free meals to anyone who wanted one.

"I've been cooking all my life, and so it feels good to be able to give back the gifts that I've been working with all my life to help others who are in need," Cathey said.

For McGlothen, that kindness means more than just food.

"So, this is a great honor, a great blessing for us. We're just being grateful out here," McGlothen said.

McGlothen found the warming center on social media, but not all alerts are online. In moments like this, an unexpected buzz in your pocket might not be a nuisance — it could be a lifeline.

Davidson County's Office of Emergency Management is pushing shelter and transportation info straight to phones, urging residents to keep alerts turned on.

"Just by the grace of God, I happened to look on Facebook and saw this opportunity… even though they're giving away free food, that too," McGlothen said.

Available warming locations

Warming locations are available at all Nashville Fire Stations and Metro Nashville Police Precincts, except for the Central Precinct and East Precinct, for residents affected by the current cold weather.

All Nashville Fire Stations are available as safe warming spots. The Nashville Fire Department operates 39 Fire Stations across Davidson County.

Metro Police Precincts are available to the public for warming. These include North, West, Hermitage, Madison, South, Midtown Hills, and Southeast precincts. The Central Precinct and East Precinct are not available as warming shelters.

These locations will be open 24/7 until further notice.

The Nashville Fire Department is operating a location staffed by NFD personnel, adding an additional warming location with 24/7 availability.

Main warming centers:

Southeast Regional Community Center: 5260 Hickory Hollow Pkwy, Suite 202, Antioch, TN 37013

Madison Community Center: 550 N Dupont Ave, Madison, TN 37115

Nashville Fairgrounds: 401 Wingrove Street, Nashville, TN 37203

Margaret Allen Middle School: 500 Spence Lane, Nashville, TN 37210 (operated by the Nashville Fire Department and personnel)

Pets are allowed at the locations. Residents are requested to bring a crate for their pet.

To request transportation call: 615-401-1712. DEC personnel answering the hotline have access to interpreters so anyone, regardless of the language they speak, can request assistance getting to a warm, safe location.

Transportation requests will be handled as resources allow, with priority given to those most vulnerable to extreme cold.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.