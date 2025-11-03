I-24 WB near Joelton down to one lane following crash involving overturned CMV

JOELTON, Tenn. (WTVF) — I-24 WB near mile marker 34 near Joelton is currently down to one lane following a crash involving an overturned CMV.

According to TDOT, about 200 gallons of diesel spilled.

DAVIDSON CO: I-24 WB at mm 34 near Joelton is down to one lane following a crash involving an overturned CMV with approx. 200 gallons of diesel spilled. We will likely need to close both lanes soon to upright the truck. pic.twitter.com/oQ56r2kIHe — ErinTDOT (@ErinTDOT) November 3, 2025

