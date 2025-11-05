Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
I-24 westbound at milemarker 34 in Davidson County is currently closed due to a crash

JOELTON, Tenn. (WTVF) — I-24 westbound at milemarker 34 is currently closed due to a rollover crash.

According to TDOT, the estimated clearance time is 12:30 p.m.

