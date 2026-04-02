'I love it:' A South Nashville neighborhood is getting a new welcome sign after a decade of waiting

SOUTH NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new Vanderbilt poll shows more than 7 in 10 people in Nashville say the city spends too little time on everyday neighborhood needs, preferring leaders focus on neighborhoods instead of big abstract projects.

In South Nashville, one neighborhood on Country Way Road is finally getting some long-awaited attention after its welcome sign disappeared a decade ago.

"10 years ago, the sign was there one day, and the next day it was down. Hit by a car, and it's sorely missed," Charlotte West said.

The 80-year-old neighbor has been taking care of the spot ever since, hoping the sign would one day return.

"So it's ugly, and I just couldn't stand it," West said.

Now, thanks to District 8 Beautification Commissioner Melissa Raymond, the neighborhood is getting a brand-new sign. Beautification commissioners are volunteers handpicked by the mayor and council members. They work with a small budget to keep city property clean and welcoming.

"This neighborhood's been here since 1977 but no HOA," Raymond said.

"The lady that reached out to me on Nextdoor when I first became beautification Commissioner last year, she asked me if I could rebuild them a sign. And so I just reached out to NDOT, and they agreed to do it. It was really cool," Raymond said.

"For these folks that live here, I just wanted to bring them joy when they drive by and they see, this is our neighborhood again," Raymond said.

For West, the return of the sign means everything.

"It's just not a neighborhood sign. It's... all about us. And when you come in our neighborhood, we want to feel like everybody else, that we are Nashvillians and we are important," West said.

"I'm just so excited about it. I can hardly wait to see what it's going to look like. It's going to be double sided, so that when you come on either side, you'll be able to see the country subdivision. I love it," West said.

Patsy Montesinos is here to help look into concerns and stories in South Nashville. Email Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com