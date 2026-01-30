Ice storm cleanup brings expensive challenges when it comes to tree removal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The devastating ice storm that hit Middle Tennessee has left trees scattered, especially in the Green Hills neighborhood.

Richmond Miller stands in his Green Hills backyard, surveying damage that looks nothing like the yard he remembers. A massive elm tree that once served as the backdrop for family photos now sits collapsed on his roof.

"And this elm was our favorite," he said. "We have our kids' pictures made by it when they were tiny and that was a healthy, healthy tree. Just too much weight too high on the tree."

The tree removal process has been complicated by lingering ice conditions that make the work even more dangerous than usual.

Chris Payne with Payneless Tree Care said the storm's impact exceeds anything he's seen before.

"I've never seen anything like it," Payne said. "This is a hundred times worse than a tornado."

His crew has started removing trees but can only do emergency work first due to icy conditions preventing crane trucks from accessing many properties.

"We're trying to get to the emergency stuff first and get people taken care of," Payne said. "Just the main issue is we're having trouble getting our crane trucks in."

The dangerous conditions make it crucial for homeowners to thoroughly research contractors before hiring them.

"I would want to see the license and insurance and workman's comp because your standard tree work is one of the most dangerous jobs in the country," he said. "And now it's just that times two with all of this ice."

Homeowners should get referrals, ask questions, read reviews and do their due diligence before signing contracts, especially if someone knocks on their door offering services.

The financial impact can be substantial. Removing a large tree from a house can cost $12,000 to $15,000, compared to a few thousand dollars for basic yard cleanup.

"I would talk to your tree guy and make sure you have a plan before they get started," Payne said.

The key is ensuring contractors have a specific plan before beginning work. While the cleanup process is expensive and exhausting after a brutal week, having a solid plan proves more valuable than any chainsaw.

